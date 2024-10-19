NATO Secretary General states that alliance cannot confirm reports alleging presence of N-Korean military personnel fighting alongside Russian forces

(MENAFN) Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that the alliance cannot confirm reports alleging the presence of North Korean military personnel fighting alongside Russian forces in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This statement comes in response to claims made by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who asserted that North Korea has been supplying Moscow with both weapons and soldiers.



During a press briefing on Wednesday, Rutte addressed inquiries from the National News Agency of Ukraine regarding these reports. While he expressed concern over the situation, he clarified, "I cannot confirm these reports, but obviously they are concerning." He emphasized NATO's condemnation of the deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, reiterating that, at this stage, the alliance has no confirmation of the specific claims made by Ukraine.



Zelensky had previously informed the Ukrainian parliament that the country's intelligence services had verified the supply of arms and personnel from North Korea to Russia. He urged Ukraine's allies to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang in light of these developments.



The issue of North Korean soldiers allegedly engaging in the conflict on the side of Russia was also brought up by South Korea. In a recent parliamentary session, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun suggested that North Korea could deploy forces to support Russia following the signing of a mutual security treaty between the two nations. He characterized the likelihood of such a deployment as "highly likely" and noted that some North Korean soldiers might have already suffered casualties in the conflict.



In response to these claims, the Kremlin has categorically denied any allegations regarding North Korean involvement, labeling them as "another hoax." Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously dismissed the notion of North Korean volunteers fighting against Ukraine as "complete nonsense."



As the situation continues to unfold, the international community remains watchful of the evolving dynamics in the Ukraine conflict, particularly concerning the involvement of external actors such as North Korea.

