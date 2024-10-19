U.S. permanent representative to military alliance clarifies that Ukraine’s accession is not expected to occur in short term

(MENAFN) In response to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s recent call for an urgent invitation to join NATO, Julianne Smith, the U.S. permanent representative to the military alliance, clarified that Ukraine’s accession is not expected to occur in the short term. Smith made these remarks during an online briefing, emphasizing that while has clearly articulated its support for Ukraine’s eventual membership, the path forward is not immediate.



Smith reassured that Ukraine is “on an irreversible path of membership,” indicating a commitment from NATO to support Ukraine’s aspirations. However, she acknowledged that discussions about extending a formal invitation are not currently on the agenda. “We are not at the point right now where the alliance is talking about issuing an invitation in the short term,” she stated, while affirming that ongoing dialogues with Ukrainian officials will continue to explore how Ukraine can further align with NATO.



These comments came on the heels of Zelensky’s unveiling of his much-anticipated “victory plan” to the Ukrainian parliament, which outlines a new five-point agenda aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s military capabilities and international support. Among the key demands is an immediate invitation for NATO membership, along with calls for the West to remove restrictions on the use of foreign-made long-range weapons to conduct strikes against Russian targets. Zelensky’s plan also includes a proposal for the deployment of a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on Ukrainian soil.



Zelensky’s recent diplomatic efforts have involved visits to Western capitals, where he sought to garner support for his initiatives. His administration is keen to bolster Ukraine’s defense amid ongoing tensions with Russia, and the push for NATO membership reflects a desire for enhanced security guarantees.



As discussions continue, NATO’s response highlights the complexities surrounding Ukraine’s integration into the alliance, as member states weigh the implications of expanding NATO’s borders in the context of the ongoing conflict with Russia.

