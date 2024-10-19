Scholz reiterates his willingness to engage in negotiations with Putin

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated his willingness to engage in negotiations with Russian President Vladimir in an effort to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking to the German Parliament on Wednesday, Scholz emphasized the importance of dialogue and called for a new “peace summit” on Ukraine, asserting that Russia should be included in such discussions.



In his address, Scholz stated, “Therefore, it is also true that when we are asked whether we will also talk to the Russian president, we answer – yes, we will.” However, he was clear that any negotiations would not take place “over the heads of Ukraine and never without deliberation with our closest partners,” highlighting the need for a collaborative approach to any diplomatic efforts.



Earlier this month, Moscow dismissed reports from German media suggesting that Scholz sought to have a phone conversation with Putin before the upcoming G20 meeting in Brazil. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that there were “no common issues” for the two leaders to discuss and characterized the relationship between Moscow and Berlin as having been “reduced to virtually zero.”



The feasibility of a second peace summit on Ukraine remains uncertain. Originally scheduled for November, the conference was canceled without a new date being set. The first peace gathering took place in Switzerland in June, where Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky presented his “peace formula,” a ten-point proposal that has been dismissed by Moscow as unrealistic. Notably, Russia was not invited to that initial meeting, and many observers considered the event a failure due to the lack of tangible outcomes.



As the situation continues to evolve, Scholz's remarks reflect an ongoing commitment to diplomacy, though the path to meaningful negotiations appears fraught with challenges and skepticism from both sides.

