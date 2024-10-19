Govt Enjoying Honey-Moon Period, Let's Wait For A Week: Sajad Lone On Power Outages In Kashmir
Date
10/19/2024 1:13:59 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Peoples conference chief Sajad Gani Lone Saturday said that“the newly formed government was enjoying the honey-moon period” and that he will talk about power woes after a week.
Talking to reporters here, Lone, as per news agency KNO, while replying to a query about frequent power outages in Kashmir, said:“What can I say about it (Power woes). Government is enjoying its honeymoon period. Let them enjoy themselves for a week, then we will talk about power issue.”
Earlier today, Lone, while reacting to a newspaper report about Dr Farooq Abdullah claiming that people's problems were more important than Article 370,
wrote on X:“Not surprised by the utterances. Was expecting that.”
Lone had also criticised a newspaper for using the story on the inner page.“(But) certainly surprised that the great betrayal is not a headline in this newspaper and instead pushed to page 4.”
