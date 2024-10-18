Min. Al-Omar: Kuwait Keen On Developing Digital Economy With Global Partners

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ahmad Al-Mazyad

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is keen on developing and incentivizing its digital transformation in cooperation with globally renowned partners and companies, said a Kuwaiti on Saturday.

Speaking to KUNA during Kuwait's participation in the Public Sector Summit 2024 held in Washington, Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar affirmed that Kuwait adopted digital strategies aiming at developing public services within state institutions.

Minister Al-Omar -- part of a Kuwaiti delegation representing the supervising committee for the partnership between Kuwait and Google Cloud -- indicated that the participation in the summit aimed at boosting digital transformation and innovation within the public sector.

He stressed the importance of Cloud computing in increasing operational capacity and pushing for creativity, pointing out that Kuwait adopted digital strategy that improved government transactions and institutional performance in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.

During his visit to Washington, Al-Omar met with CEO of Google Cloud Thomas Kurian and top brass at the company, conveying to them Kuwait's interest in further partnerships with global companies.

He indicated that the meetings focused on the executing framework agreement between the two sides as well as developing projects for soon to be established data centers in addition to exchanging views on the latest developments in the world and ways in enhance cooperation.

Al-Omar, during his visit to Washington, also meet with leading tech companies, discussing with them cooperation within digital economy.

Google Cloud announced back in January 2023 that it had signed a framework agreement with the Kuwaiti government to set a roadmap for the development of digital transformation programs for various state sectors enhancing government operations as well as cybersecurity.

Google Clouds works in cooperation Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and Kuwait Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT).

Google Cloud offers various and advance Artificial Intelligence services within its infrastructure allowing institutions to implement their digital transformation plans with ease.

Google Cloud is a trusted technological partner for clients in over 200 countries and regions around the globe. (end)

