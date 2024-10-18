ICMEI Food Festival Showcases Cuisine From Chad At 10Th Global Literary Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 2024: As part of the ongoing 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024, the ICMEI-Food Festival brought the unique flavors of Chad to the global stage at Marwah Studios, City Noida. The food festival was formally inaugurated by Her Excellency Ms. Lucienne Dillah, Ambassador of Chad to India, and featured traditional Chadian cuisine designed and prepared by the talented students of the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the Festival President, welcomed the guests and highlighted the importance of culinary diplomacy.“Food is a powerful way to bridge cultures and connect people globally. This festival brings the essence of Chad to Noida, allowing us to appreciate not just their food but also their rich heritage,” said Dr. Marwah.



Her Excellency Ms. Lucienne Dillah, Ambassador of Chad, expressed her joy in showcasing her country's food at such a prestigious platform.“Chad's cuisine is a reflection of our deep traditions and diverse culture. It's an honor to present it at this global festival and share it with the world,” she remarked.



The event attracted an august audience, which included diplomats, dignitaries, cultural enthusiasts, and representatives from various sectors. Attendees enjoyed the authentic Chadian food and appreciated the hard work and creativity of the students from AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, who meticulously designed the menu and presentation.



The festival, supported by the Asian Academy of Arts, AAFT University, Writers Association of India, and the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), was a resounding success, fostering cultural exchange and celebrating the culinary art form.



The festival not only showcased Chad's unique cuisine but also emphasized the importance of global unity through cultural experiences. The inclusion of food festivals like this further highlights the global reach and cultural significance of the Global Literary Festival Noida.



