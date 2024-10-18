Israeli Airstrikes On Jabalia Camp In Gaza, Kill 33 People, Injure 85 Others

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Over 33 civilians were killed, including 21 children and women, and more than 85 others were wounded on Friday by Israeli on residential buildings in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

The death tally is expected to rise as many of the people are in a critical condition and dozens are still under the rubble, the local authorities said.

The Israeli intensified on Friday its airstrikes and artillery shelling of many parts of the Gaza Strip which led to the death of 95 people and injury of nearly 400 others.

The occupation forces have been waging their aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, which resulted in the killing of 42,595 citizens and the injury of 99,946 others, most of whom are children and women. (pick up previous) wab

