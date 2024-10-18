First City Counseling Partners With AMPT To Offer Classes, Bridging Mental Health And Physical Fitness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) First City Counseling and AMPT partner to offer Psychology of Change classes, combining mental expertise and coaching for holistic wellness

- Ashley Patterson, Director, First City CounselingSAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- First City Counseling is proud to announce an innovative partnership with AMPT, a leading wellness center known for its medically approved fitness coaching. Together, they will offer Psychology of Change classes, a unique program that bridges the gap between mental health and physical fitness, addressing the mind-body connection for lasting, transformative results.The Psychology of Change classes combine AMPT's fitness expertise with First City Counseling's specialization in mental health to help participants achieve holistic wellness. First City Counseling brings a deep understanding of the psychological processes that influence behavior, such as motivation, self-awareness, and emotional resilience. This complements AMPT's fitness coaching by addressing the often-overlooked mental barriers that prevent individuals from reaching their physical wellness goals.“By partnering with AMPT, we can offer a comprehensive approach to wellness that addresses both the physical and psychological aspects of change,” says Ashley Patterson, Director of First City Counseling.“There's a strong connection between mental health and physical health, such as the brain-gut connection, and we specialize in handling the 'brain aspect.' By combining our expertise with AMPT's, we're giving clients the tools to overcome the mental blocks that often hinder physical progress.”The brain-gut connection, for example, shows how mental health directly influences physical conditions like digestion, stress management, and overall energy levels. First City Counseling provides the necessary psychological support, while AMPT offers fitness plans that enhance physical well-being. Together, these services promote more effective and sustainable change, empowering participants to lead healthier, more balanced lives.These classes are designed for individuals dealing with challenges such as chronic health conditions, stress, or anyone looking for personal growth. Whether in-person at AMPT's Savannah location or online, the program offers a flexible solution for people across the nation.For more information, contact Ashley at First City Counseling (7505 Waters Ave Ste C5) at 843.941.9939 or ...About First City Counseling: First City Counseling is a mental health practice in Savannah, GA, specializing in comprehensive therapeutic services. We work to help individuals and families thrive by addressing emotional, behavioral, and psychological challenges that impact overall well-being.About AMPT: AMPT is a premier wellness center offering medically approved, insurer-covered fitness coaching designed to improve health outcomes. Through personalized fitness plans, AMPT helps clients overcome physical challenges while integrating holistic health practices.

