Tempaid Cold Chain Packaging Expands Speedypac Temperature Controlled Mailer Lineup

- Ryan Sanders, PresidentMISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TempAid Cold Chain Packaging is proud to introduce the SpeedyPac Chilled Mailer, adding to the success of their already established temperature controlled mailer lineup. This convenient, single-use mailer envelope features embedded PCM (Phase Change Material) technology designed for medication and pharmaceutical shipping. The Chilled Mailer maintains temperatures of 2–8°C for 24 to 72 hours. This solution is unlike anything on the market today and continues to enhance TempAid's lab-tested, robust product lineup.“TempAid labs was tasked with taking our current SpeedPac Mailer offerings of 5°C, 18°C and 23°C and creatively engineer a temperature stable system for applications where refrigerated temperatures are required. This product can withstand fluctuations in transit while upholding TempAid's track record for quality and ISTA certified protocols" explained Anthony Alleva, Head of Product Development.Designed with busy pharmacy and healthcare spaces in mind, the SpeedyPac creates significant storage space savings at 1/10th the footprint of other leading systems. The patented thermal layered pouch design ensures that products will not come in direct contact with embedded PCM refrigerants, keeping medication safe during travel. The SpeedyPac Chilled Mailer requires two frozen mats that slide in easily and activate the embedded PCM (Phase Change Material) technology making it simple and easy to use. Pharmacists, labs and clinical trials appreciate that the Chilled Mailer allows them to easily insert their medication, single-dose injectables (such as GLP-1's), and other temperature stable pharmaceuticals without conditioning or“sweat time”. SpeedyPac is ready to ship when you are.“We are especially excited that our team has come up with a universal all-season solution helping push forward what's possible in cold chain packaging. The SpeedyPac Chilled is just the latest advancement in what's to come from TempAid" shared Ryan Sanders , President of TempAid.TempAid understands how paramount safe medication transportation is and most importantly, that items arrive to end users intact and temperature stable, which is why the SpeedyPac family is becoming the go-to for products that cannot compromise the integrity or effectiveness of their formulas.Traditional pharmaceutical packaging solutions utilize many components including gel packs, water blankets, PCM mats, EPS foam and corrugated boxes. While these are the industry standard for shipping medications, the SpeedyPac Chilled Mailer is the perfect option for one-time-use and home delivery leaving less packaging for patients to dispose of.SpeedyPac Chilled offers a simple, small, easy to pack alternative to bulky multi-component systems. TempAid is excited to continue to be trusted to deliver for the best in today's pharmaceutical climate and continue to take the complexity out of cold chain packaging.

