Cummins Power Generation Reintroduces 25-40Kw Gaseous Generators Now Available For Purchase

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cummins QuietConnect RS30 30kW Whole House Standby Generator

Buckeye Power Systems, an Seller of Cummins Generator Equipment, Is Now Accepting Orders for the Reintroduced Product Line

- David RicheyCORDOVA, TN, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cordova, Tennessee based Buckeye Power Systems , LLC announced the availability of Cummins QuietConnect 25-40kW standby generators after a two-year absence for the product line. An online seller exclusively offering Cummins Power Generation equipment, Buckeye is now accepting orders for the 25-40kW model lineup for delivery during the first quarter of 2025.Effective immediately, Cummins has announced the availability of Cummins 'Spec-B' RS25 (C25N6), RS30 (C30N6), RS36 (C36N6), and RS40 (C40N6) gaseous fuel generators for Home & Small Business applications. These generators provide the same reliable performance, form, and function as previous 'Spec-A' generators that were placed on production hold in 2023. The spec change for these generators is attributed to a new block for the Cummins QSJ2.4G engine.All other components including the generator control, engine control module, alternator, mounting rails, enclosure, and customer connections remain unchanged from the previous Spec-A models. All service locations for oil drain/fill, coolant drain/fill, battery, filters, belts, hoses and other maintenance items also remain unchanged. The same eControls ECM software and InPower generator service tools will continue to be used for the purposes of engine fault identification, calibration, and troubleshooting.David Richey, President of Buckeye Power Systems, said today, "Buckeye Power Systems is now accepting orders for the popular generator line and Cummins has promised delivery during the first quarter of 2025. See our website for details and pricing."Buckeye Power Systems offers ready-to-ship Cummins generators in single- and 3-phase voltage configurations from 13kW to 500kW and higher. In addition, customers can choose diesel or natural gas/LP fueled generators."About Buckeye Power Systems, LLC:Based in Cordova, Tennessee, a suburb of Memphis, Buckeye Power Systems is an online seller of Cummins Power Generation equipment – a world leader in power generation equipment. Founded in 2018 by David Richey, the firm exclusively offers ready-to-ship generators from Cummins for residential and industrial applications.Visit for more information.

