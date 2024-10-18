Turning Rock Partners Announces Successful Exit Of Medshift

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Rock Partners ("TRP" or "Turning Rock"), a private firm based in New York, announced the realization of its $45 million investment in MedShift (the "Company"). The Company is a founder owned and led medical software provider based in Charlotte, NC. Turning Rock's structured loan to the Company was fully realized through a full payoff of its obligations as the Company shifts to long term capital for growth.

"Turning Rock is pleased to announce that MedShift has accomplished a new round of institutional debt financing that will drive its growth for the future," said Turning Rock Senior Managing Director Erin Andrew. "We were pleased to partner with the Company on its expanding equipment and technology investments. Its next phase of growth will be driven by its exceptional management team. Our model of providing transitional capital to growing founder led companies was demonstrated here."

TRP announced the realization of its $45 million investment in MedShift.

"We thank Turning Rock for its support which enabled us to expand our investments in technology and team to

realize strong growth," said MedShift CEO Joe Gasque.

Turning Rock's structured loan to the Company was contributed in April of 2023 as part of a broader $108M financing round led by management and existing shareholders.

About Turning Rock Partners:

Turning Rock Partners (TRP) targets debt, equity and hybrid investments in underserved or capital constrained lower-middle market businesses in North America. TRP structures bespoke financing solutions for companies across the private market landscape. For more information, please visit Turning Rock Partners' website: .

For Turning Rock investor relations, please contact

[email protected] .

About MedShift:

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC,

MedShift leads the healthcare sector with innovative SaaS solutions aimed at transforming medical manufacturing. At the core of MedShift's success is its robust Software offerings, designed to empower the industry with cutting-edge tools for operational efficiency and growth. Through platforms like Velocity, a comprehensive SaaS solution, and Pulse IoT, a connected device ecosystem, MedShift leverages data and technology to enhance business performance and streamline workflows.

Media Contact:

Kate Shepherd, [email protected]

SOURCE Turning Rock Partners

