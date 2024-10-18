Estapar’S Q3 Revenue Climbs: Brazilian Parking Leader Expands Operations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Estapar, Brazil's top parking management company, has reported strong results for the third quarter of 2024.



The company's net revenue reached R$398.5 million ($71 million), a 13.6% increase from the same period in 2023. This growth stems from expanded operations and increased digital revenue.



The company attributes its success to more operations, served, higher average ticket prices, and digital revenue growth.



Estapar has expanded its operational footprint, ending the quarter with 490,300 parking spaces. This represents a net growth of 33,900 spaces and a 7.4% increase from the previous year.



During Q3 , Estapar launched 18 new operations, bringing its total to 731 across 96 cities. The company's digital platforms now account for 19.9% of total revenue, up from 17.1% in Q3 2023.







In addition, Estapar's digital user base has grown to 11.6 million, with over 13.5 million transactions processed through these platforms in Q3 2024.

Estapar's Growth and Market Position

The company's churn rate, indicating contract loss, stood at 0.26% in Q3 2024, compared to 0.16% in the previous year. Estapar explained that this slight increase reflects its focus on renewing contracts with a more profitable portfolio.



Estapar has also made progress in the electric vehicle charging market through its investor company. It now has the largest charging network in Brazil, with over 700 stations in 51 cities across 14 states.



This segment saw significant revenue growth, reaching R$3.7 million ($660,000) in 2023, a 611% increase from 2022.



To enhance its payment services, Estapar has partnered with Adyen. This collaboration aims to improve operational efficiency and provide a better payment experience for customers.



The partnership reflects Estapar's commitment to embracing technological advancements in parking and urban mobility. Estapar's strong Q3 2024 performance reinforces its position as a market leader in Brazilian parking management.



In short, the company's successful adaptation to digital trends and emerging technologies in urban mobility has contributed to its continued growth and success.

MENAFN18102024007421016031ID1108795961