Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Congratulates People Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of October 18 – the Day of Restoration of Independence. Azernews reports that the Turkish President has shared a post on his official X account.

“I congratulate our brotherly, dear friend Azerbaijan on October 18 – Day of Restoration of Independence, with whom we share the spirit of "One nation, two states." I extend my greetings and love to my dear brother, President Ilham Aliyev, and the entire people of Azerbaijan.”