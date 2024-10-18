Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Congratulates People Of Azerbaijan
Date
10/18/2024 12:03:14 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan,
congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of October
18 – the Day of Restoration of Independence.
Azernews reports that the Turkish President has
shared a post on his official X account.
“I congratulate our brotherly, dear friend Azerbaijan on October
18 – Day of Restoration of Independence, with whom we share the
spirit of "One nation, two states." I extend my greetings and love
to my dear brother, President Ilham Aliyev, and the entire people
of Azerbaijan.”
MENAFN18102024000195011045ID1108795916
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.