U.S. May Reduce Support For Ukraine In Case Of China's Attempt To Seize Taiwan - Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. support for Ukraine may decrease due to U.S. assistance to Taiwan. However, China considers a military scenario of Taiwan's seizure as likely only in a few years.

This opinion was expressed in a comment to Ukrinform by Yurii Poita, a visiting research fellow at Taiwan's Institute for National Defense and Security Research.

According to him, the Chinese People's Liberation (PLA) is not yet fully prepared to seize Taiwan, and it is unlikely that China's leadership will make such a decision in the next few years.

“The recent military drills in the Taiwan Strait have no impact on Ukraine. At the same time, the military exercises are aimed at increasing the PLA's combat capabilities in the medium term, which means China considers a military scenario likely in a few years. In this case, the military, economic, and diplomatic resources of our main ally - the United States - will be directed to helping Taiwan, which will reduce Kyiv's military support,” Poita said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on October 14 launched another large-scale exercise around Taiwan involving all branches of the armed forces, including the Air Force, Navy, and Rocket Force. The Joint Sword-2024B military drills involved units and formations of the PLA's Eastern Theater Command, which has Taiwan and the strait between the mainland and the island as its operational area of responsibility.