Rohirrim & SMA, Inc. The Program Lifecycle Company: Cutting-Edge AI Supercharges Legacy Expertise To Power The Next Generation Of Proposal Development.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new groundbreaking partnership,

Rohirrim and SMA, Inc. The Program Lifecycle Company are transforming how organizations approach proposals . RohanRFP's integration of The SMA Way harnesses decades of expertise in proposal development and supercharges it with the latest in AI innovation. As the leader in AI-native RFP automation, Rohirrim has once again broken new ground with the development of the world's first proposal methodology-specific language model, designed to fully understand and execute SMA's model-based system engineering process for proposals.

Rohirrim and SMA, Inc. The Program Lifecycle Company, partner to transform proposal development with the world's first proposal methodology-specific language model, designed to fully understand and execute SMA's model-based system engineering process for proposals, blending decades of expertise with cutting-edge AI innovation.

Continue Reading

SMA's model-based process is the gold standard for proposal development. By partnering with Rohirrim, which has always been at the leading edge of innovation in artificial intelligence, the two companies are disrupting the industry and setting a new standard for speed, compliance, and quality in proposal development.

Jacque Keats, COO of SMA, The Program Lifecycle Company, explained, "This partnership between SMA and Rohirrim makes perfect sense because it combines our battle-hardened approach to developing winning proposals with their cutting-edge AI technology. SMA has always been at the forefront of making the proposal process easier and more impactful. This partnership with Rohirrim is a natural fit that empowers our clients to win more business with less effort."

Faced with increasing competition and shrinking response times, proposal professionals know the value of accuracy and speed in proposal generation. Leveraging The SMA Way, Rohirrim's AI technology automates the tedious and error-prone tasks of proposal preparation, ensuring that every output aligns precisely with customer requirements and evaluation criteria and providing proposal teams with more time to focus on highlighting value to the customer. This patented capability enables teams to deliver winning proposals faster, with fewer resources and a higher degree of compliance and strategy alignment.

"The future of proposal development is here," said Steve Aberle, CEO and Founder of Rohirrim. "Through our collaboration with SMA, we are ensuring that RohanRFP users are equipped with the tools, insights, and methodologies necessary to develop proposals that are not only compliant but also strategically aligned with the goals and expectations of their evaluators. Together, we are redefining what it means to deliver a winning proposal."

Through extensive pre-training on SMA's comprehensive library, including the methodologies defined in the Essential Guide to Proposal Development and The SMA Way, Rohirrim's AI technology, alongside a human, can now execute the entirety of the business development and capture process, from Opportunity Analysis, Customer Analysis, Competitive Analysis to defining Discriminators, Baseline Offerings, and Win Strategies. Once this process is completed, users can promote the opportunity to the RohanRFP Proposal Writer, where the system expertly shreds the RFP Instructions, Requirements, and Evaluation Criteria, then creates SMA Way Module Specifications, Story Maps, and Annotated Mock-Ups. Through this process, clients can respond to RFPs with a level of detail and compliance that sets a new industry standard.

This trailblazing product is set to become available in early 2025 . Sign up on href="" rel="nofollow" Rohirrim/SM or to be the first to learn about any developments.

About The Program Lifecycle Company, Powered by SMA TOD: The Program Lifecycle Company keeps clients competitive by delivering expertise across the entire program lifecycle. We craft market strategies, help win key programs, and improve performance while reducing risk. Since 1982, our skilled associates have been providing innovative solutions and meticulous service to our clients. Driven by a passion for excellence, our associates continually improve and ensure program success.

Media Contact: Tawnia Luong [email protected]

About Rohirrim: Rohirrim uses its patented, first-ever, organization-specific generative-AI technology to develop groundbreaking products that aim to reimagine how people work, particularly when it comes to time-intensive, repetitive, and manual tasks, like developing in-depth long-form content. Rohirrim was born out of the need to improve the work-life balance of proposal teams and has stayed true to its vision in the continuous pursuit of new ways to make people's work lives better, whether it's by introducing innovative features or developing new, cutting-edge products. At the end of 2023, Rohirrim received $15 million in Series A funding from Insight Partners, and has since received investments from IBM Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners.

Media Contact: Farah van Caloen [email protected]

SOURCE Rohirrim

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED