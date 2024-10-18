Northern Trust Names Srilatha Lakkaraju Director Of Charitable Giving Solutions

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHICAGO, October 18, 2024 /3BL/ - Northern Trust announced today that Srilatha Lakkaraju has joined the Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) practice as the Director of Charitable Giving Solutions. In this role, Lakkaraju will oversee the national strategy and implementation of the Donor Advised Fund and Private Foundation Administration solutions.

Prior to joining Northern Trust, Lakkaraju was a Senior Vice President, Philanthropic Client Manager at of America for 14 years where she managed private foundations and nonprofit organizations nationwide. She provided thought leadership, education and insights to her private foundation and nonprofit clients. Earlier in her career, Lakkaraju worked in public policy advocating and lobbying for nonprofit tax policy, governance and compliance issues.

“I am excited to have Srilatha join our Foundation & Institutional Advisors team,” said Darius A. Gill, National Practice Executive for FIA.“Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate the growth of our Donor Advised Fund and Private Foundation Administration solutions.”

Lakkaraju graduated with a Master of Science in Public Service from DePaul University. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Management of Information Systems from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Northern Trust's Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) practice serves nonprofit organizations and private foundations through sophisticated investment management solutions, strategic insights and world-class resources. FIA provides investment advice, oversight, asset servicing and related services to help nonprofit organizations achieve financial and philanthropic goals; in collaboration with trustees, board and investment committee members. FIA also supports clients with sophisticated Donor Advised Fund and Private Foundation Administration solutions. More information about Northern Trust Foundation and Institutional Advisors can be found at .

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $419.4 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

