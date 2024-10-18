Global Tableware Collective Announces New Partnership With Dalebrook And Expands Product Portfolio With Melamine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is excited to announce its latest partnership with Dalebrook, a renowned leader in melamine dinnerware and buffet solutions.

- Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager of GTCYOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is excited to announce its latest partnership with Dalebrook, a renowned leader in melamine dinnerware and buffet solutions. This strategic addition reinforces GTC's mission to redefine the tableware industry by offering a diverse array of premium products that blend innovation, quality, and great design.With over 75 years of expertise, Dalebrook has earned a stellar reputation for producing high-quality melamine products, serving a broad range of sectors including foodservice, retail, and merchandising. As a trusted name among hotels, caterers, and supermarkets worldwide, Dalebrook will now be exclusively distributed by GTC in the Americas. As GTC continues to grow its portfolio, Dalebrook will play a key role in expanding the range of tableware products available to customers, with more than 500 SKUs being added."Dalebrook's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision at Global Tableware Collective," said Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager of GTC. "They have set the standard for melamine solutions, and we look forward to combining our strengths to deliver unparalleled value to our customers."In addition to their established global distribution network, Dalebrook offers a wide range of custom services from design to manufacturing, supporting clients with unique needs. Their expertise in multiple materials, including melamine, plastics, metals and bamboo allow the business to meet the demands of a constantly evolving industry."Joining Global Tableware Collective represents an exciting new chapter for Dalebrook," said Aaron Linch, Managing Director of Dalebrook. "We're thrilled to expand our reach and enhance our product offerings with the support of GTC's resources and shared commitment to quality."About Global Tableware CollectiveGlobal Tableware Collective is a pioneering venture dedicated to curating an exceptional selection of tableware brands that embody craftsmanship, elegance, and innovation. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, GTC aims to redefine the dining experience by offering discerning consumers access to premium tableware products from around the world.About DalebrookDalebrook Supplies is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of melamine food display solutions. With over 75 years of experience, Dalebrook continually develops its product range, introducing new styles, shapes, and finishes while ensuring that quality remains paramount.For more information about Global Tableware Collective and its offerings, visit or contact ....

