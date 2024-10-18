Sweden Joining IT Coalition And Strengthening Support For Ukraine - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sweden is joining the IT Coalition and is working to provide Ukraine with two long-range radar detection aircraft.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced this on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

“Sweden is joining the IT Coalition and strengthening its support for Ukraine. Swedish Defense Pål Jonson has signed the declaration today. This is an important step in strengthening our cooperation,” Umerov emphasized.

According to the minister, Sweden continues to provide military assistance, particularly it is working on the transfer of two long-range radar detection aircraft to Ukraine.

“We also discussed with Mr. Jonson the possibility of strengthening the Ukrainian Air Force and training one of our units,” the minister said.

He added that Ukraine is also interested in developing cooperation in such areas as telecommunications and cooperation with Swedish defense companies.

As Ukrinform reported, Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergaard said on October 16 that the foreign ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries had signed a package of assistance to Ukraine worth 44 million euros. The funds will be used to purchase generators and solar panels.