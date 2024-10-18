The Unforeseen Consequences Of Our Speech: How What We Say Can Reverberate In Ways We Don’T Intend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces Recent Self-Help Release of OUR WORDS MATTER

Charleston, SC, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based in research and personal clinical experience, Dr. Dee Stern introduces readers to the profound effect words can have, especially on the grieving and bereaved, in her new Our Words Matter: Consequences of Our Words.

“Today, no one seems to care about what they say to anyone ... not even to the bereaved,” said Dr. Stern.“This book challenges people to think before they speak and take responsibility for their words.”

Readers will come to understand, through an insightful series of essays, how to foster more meaningful and empathetic interactions through better communication. As Dr. Stern describes, words have the power to build bridges to bring people together or walls to break them apart. They can break spirits or uplift them. They can be salve to a wound-or salt.

“It is time to take responsibility for our words and to think before we speak. Even if someone may forget the words you said to them, they will never forget how you made them feel.”

Our Words Matter: Consequences of Our Words is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Text>Barnes and .

About the Author:

Dr. Dee Stern, a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, holds a Psy.D with a focus on Bereavement and is a renowned grief therapist. She has authored two books on bereavement and contributes monthly to Psychology Today's blog on grief issues. As a Hospital Chaplain, she facilitates three grief groups and offers private counseling. A native of St. Louis, now residing in Springfield, IL, Dr. Stern enjoys reading, writing, painting, and walking. She also coordinates day trips for seniors at her church. A fan of beagles, the Penguins, and Notre Dame football, she brings a compassionate approach to her work.

Available for interviews: Author, Dr. Dee Stern

