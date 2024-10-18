Post-Tensioning Systems Market Responsible For The Rapid Growth In The Coming Years At A CAGR Of 8.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Post-tensioning Systems Fastest-Growing Regions Analysis Till 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prime determinants of growthThe rise in spending by the for promoting infrastructural development drives the post-tensioning systems market . However, the lack of skilled workforce restricts the market growth. On the contrary, strong economic growth in developing and developed countries presents new opportunities in the coming years.According to the report, the global post-tensioning systems market was valued at $12,166.5 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $26,880.1 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.Request PDF Sample Copy @The new structures segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on structure type, the new structures segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the Post-Tensioning Systems market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to increase in demand for cost-effective and sustainable construction solutions. In addition, in new construction activities, post-tensioning systems are effective in the construction of beams and slabs of buildings as well as large tanks for the energy & power sector.Rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India will lead to increase in demand for post-tensioning systems, as there are numerous development plans for roads, dams, and power generation infrastructures. On the other hand, the structure repairing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to a rise in awareness regarding the economic and safety benefits of maintaining and extending the service life of existing infrastructure propels the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, aging post-tension structures face corrosion, deterioration, and structural deficiencies. Many builders, government, and asset owners are increasingly investing in repair and rehabilitation to ensure the safety and functionality of crucial infrastructure.The bonded segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the bonded segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the post-tensioning systems market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The bonded post-tensioning system market is growing as a result of the use of bonded systems in a variety of infrastructure sectors, including the building of bridges, slabs, and the energy & power industry. However, the unbonded segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032 as the unbonded post-tension system offers great flexibility and adjustability during the construction process. This flexibility allows for more precise tension adjustment, making them suitable for a wide range of applications, including buildings, parking structures, and bridges.The bridge-internal post tensioning segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on application, the bridge-internal post-tensioning segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for less than three-fifths of the post-tensioning systems market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Systems for internal post-tensioning are robust, dependable, and corrosion-proof. Internal post-tensioning methods make bridge construction safer and more enduring. Companies that provide post-tensioning systems, such as DYWIDAG and VSL International Ltd., provide internal post-tensioning technology to build bridges, propelling the post-tensioning systems market globally.However, the bridge-external post-tensioning segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032. External post-tensioning is effective in the renovation and repair of old bridges. Furthermore, several new development projects are being planned in Africa. For instance, in October 2022: Nigeria's Lagos state government started the construction of a new airport in the Lekki-Epe region. Construction on the new airport facility, which covers 3,500 hectares, is scheduled to start in 2023. Thus, an increase in the number of such projects is anticipated to create a huge demand for external post-tensioning systems in the market during the forecast period.Interested in this Report? Enquire Before Buying:Leading Market Players: -AMSYSCO INC.BBV SYSTEMS GMBHVSL INTERNATIONAL LTD.DYWIDAGKELLER GROUP PLC. (SUNCOAST POST-TENSION)LIUZHOU OVM MACHINERY CO., LTD.SOLETANCHE FREYSSINET (FREYSSINET)SRG GLOBALTENDON LLCTMG GLOBAL PTE LTD.Key Segments:By Structure Type -New StructuresStructure RepairingBy Type -BondedUnbondedBy ApplicationBuildingBridge - Internal Post-TensioningBridge - External Post-TensioningEnergy and Power IndustryOthersBy Region -North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Request For Customization with This Report:Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the post-tensioning systems market outlook along with market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the post-tensioning systems market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing post-tensioning systems market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the post-tensioning systems market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global post-tensioning systems market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 