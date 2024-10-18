Transforming Patient Care In Canada With 3.Com: How Technology Could Promote Equity In The Contemporary Landscape

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through the extensive range of data available and the introduction of MedTech enterprises, healthcare resources are becoming more accessible than ever before.

Toronto, Canada, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- '3.com ' is a Canadian organization, seeking to make a lasting impact in contemporary healthcare. As a region, Canada is known for its government-funded and privatized services, alongside its far-reaching ability to serve the needs of its diverse population. Despite this, opinions are divided on whether patients should be allowed to pay out-of-pocket for faster access to certain services, or whether this fosters inequity. According to a study conducted by The Canadian Medical Association (CMA), 43% of respondents supported the idea, while 47% opposed it, sharing the view that healthcare should be fairly distributed to all.

Aside from Canada, other countries adopting a similar approach - like Australia and the UK - also face mixed opinions and operational challenges. However, in this fast-developing digital era, technology has revolutionized the way the industry is approached and could be a means to propel equity on a global scale.

While digital resources have provided the healthcare community with new tools to enhance patient care, they have also made room for an array of misinformation to enter the arena. In fact, Luka Lamaj - an innovator and co-founder of the Medtech startup - comments:“Hypochondria, a condition of preoccupying anxiety about having a medical disease or potentially developing one, may be exacerbated by the increased amount of information available online. Many online services offer broad, generalized advice that could become overwhelming and lead patients down a path of confusion.”

Despite this, technology has been undeniably beneficial when it comes to accessibility. As Luka suggests, online healthcare resources are indeed vast, making them applicable to a range of patient needs. Yet, Luka recognizes the growing necessity for data to be accurate above all, to mitigate potential repercussions. If technology platforms could offer the same premium services commonly associated with the privatized space, healthcare equity appears much more achievable.

is a platform seeking to do just that - ensuring data is both precise and individualized, to drive the quality of its medical guidance. Users are granted access to their patient history while self-learning AI tools are used to refine its suggestions. This way, the data is of greater personal value and far less likely to cause uncertainty. Providing quality services is a key component of private healthcare and by offering higher quality information to every user, perhaps 3.com can help even the playing field.

In 2022, the Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI) reported that 9 out of 10 key healthcare workers agreed that patients would benefit from shared electronic information - stating it would lead to a safer, greater standard of care. During the pandemic, institutions were compelled to adopt a technologically hybrid approach, opening the doors for organizations like 3.com to make a meaningful impact in this space.

As a forward-thinking platform with equity and accessibility in mind, 3.com sets itself up as a driving force for change - helping users access premium, tailored services free of charge. Its individualized approach and strategic integration of leading technologies position it at the spearhead of modern development, while CEO and co-founder Luka Lamaj continues to make a transformational impact on contemporary approaches to healthcare.

