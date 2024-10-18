Fertile Ground Beer Co. To Host Annual Oktoberfest Event This Weekend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beloved Jackson brewery Fertile Ground Beer Co. will host its largest annual event, their Oktoberfest celebration, this weekend. The event begins Friday, October 18 at 5PM with the ceremonial tapping of the first keg and rolls into a weekend full of cold beer, live music, food and fun.

“Oktoberfest in Munich is a celebration of local German culture, music, food, and of course, beer.” said Conner Reeves, co-founder of Fertile Ground Beer Co. "It's incredible to see the community of Jackson come together in similar ways to celebrate our local favorites. The sense of community we get to share at the brewery, especially at Oktoberfest, is really something special.”

Saturday, October 19, Fertile Ground Beer Co. will have live music throughout the day as well as other activities including a bratwurst eating competition and a stein hoisting competition, leaning into the German heritage of the Oktoberfest festival that began in Munich in 1810. Great food options will be available from Belhaven Town Center restaurants as well as food truck offerings from Hickory Pit BBQ and Skenny Burgers. Specialty branded steins will be for sale at the brewery all weekend long, and two specialty brews will be on tap, Märzen and Festbier.

Fertile Ground Beer Co. is located in the Belhaven Town Center and has served as an anchor tenant in the historic Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson since 2021. Visit their website at fertilegroundbeer and follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @fertilgroundbeer and Twitter at @fertilegroundMS .

