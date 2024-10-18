Shmyhal Discusses Construction Of Shelters In Ukraine With PM Of Finland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Denys Shmyhal discussed with his Finnish counterpart Petteri Orpo support for the of a shelter system in Ukraine and proposed to create a Civil Defense Coalition.

The head of the Ukrainian announced this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Today we discussed with the Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo a separate project and support for the development of the civil defense system. First of all, we are talking about the construction of a shelter system in Ukraine. He suggested creating a Civil Protection Coalition. Finland can play a key role and become a co-chair of this coalition,” he wrote.

Shmyhal noted that the parties also discussed steps to strengthen the Armed Forces and the implementation of the security agreement signed by the Presidents of Ukraine and Finland.

“We are grateful to Finland for supporting Ukraine's Peace Formula. We look forward to further support for Ukraine's accession to NATO, which is the first point of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Victory Plan,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to Orpo and the entire Finnish government for supporting Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU as soon as possible.

As Ukrinform reported, Shmyhal is on a visit to Finland. In particular, he will meet with the country's leadership and representatives of Finnish business.

Source: Official telegram channel of the Prime Minister of Ukraine