Game, Set, Match: Industry Veteran Retires From GAMMA Sports

Earlier this year, GAMMA Sports paid tribute to Vietmeier's long-standing tenure and pickleball vision by naming its latest pickleball after him – the CHUCK – which brings joy and consistency to every game.

GAMMA Sports, innovators in racquet equipment, announced today the retirement of its resident and pickleball expert, Chuck Vietmeier.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GAMMA Sports , innovators in racquet sport equipment, announced today the retirement of its resident tennis and pickleball expert, Chuck Vietmeier. Chuck joined the GAMMA team in 1988 and has been an integral part of its success across sales, marketing, and product development.“Chuck has been a part of the GAMMA Sports story for more than 36 years,” says Matthew Ferrari, President and CEO of GAMMA Sports.“He not only taught me how to play tennis but is a trusted advisor and coach within the tennis and pickleball community. We wish him all the best in his retirement. He will be deeply missed and will always be a friend of the company.”Vietmeier most recently served as the Director of Product Marketing at GAMMA Sports and was responsible for its new product strategy and life cycles. Earlier this year, GAMMA paid tribute to his long-standing tenure and pickleball vision by naming its latest pickle ball after him – the CHUCK – which brings joy and consistency to every game.“I am grateful for my time here,” says Vietmeier.“I have a lot of great memories and am thankful for the relationships I've built.”While Vietmeier will be retiring from his 'desk job' you'll still catch him out on the courts, as he continues to coach and mentor athletes. He'll also serve as a consultant at GAMMA Sports when time allows.About GAMMA SportsGAMMA Sports is a family-owned manufacturer of innovative pickleball and tennis equipment. With over 50 years of experience in racquet sports, GAMMA has become a trusted name among athletes and sports enthusiasts around the world. With a commitment to quality and performance, GAMMA provides products to improve every player 's game. The company's product lineup includes high-performance paddles, balls, grips, and accessories.

