Collegeiq Launches: A Free Tool Empowering Students And Their Parents To Find The Ideal College

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Finding the right college can be overwhelming, with so many factors to consider beyond just academics and location. CollegeIQ TM, a new, free platform, aims to make that search easier for high school students and their parents by offering unique and customizable filters to help them discover colleges that fit their personal preferences and priorities.

CollegeIQ is a groundbreaking website that simplifies the process of discovering colleges by allowing users to search colleges based on specific, practical criteria that truly matter to them. Among its unique features:

Geographic Filters: Whether students dream of studying near the coast, staying warm year-round, or being close to a national park, CollegeIQ lets them explore colleges based on their ideal environment.

Merit Price TM: CollegeIQ reveals the true cost of attending college, factoring in typical merit scholarships awarded to students, helping families get a clearer picture of what they'll actually pay.

Political Environment Filters: CollegeIQ enables users to find schools in regions that align with their personal values, taking into account factors like political preferences, state abortion policies, campus carry laws, and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) regulations.

"Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a student will make, but it's often overwhelming," said Andrew Allemann, founder of CollegeIQ. "Our mission at CollegeIQ is to simplify the college search process by giving students and families the tools to find schools that meet their academic, financial, and personal needs."

CollegeIQ aggregates data from government, public, and private sources, presenting it in an intuitive, easy-to-use format. The platform is entirely free for students, parents, and counselors. By providing these innovative tools, CollegeIQ empowers students to make informed, confident decisions about which college will best support their goals and help them thrive academically and personally.

About CollegeIQ

Founded by parent Andrew Allemann, CollegeIQ is a free online platform designed to help high school students and their parents discover colleges that fit their unique needs, from geography and cost to political environment. CollegeIQ empowers families with the critical information they need to make one of the most important decisions of their lives. Learn more at CollegeIQ.

