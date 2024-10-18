Marguerite“Maggie” Root, APRN, Joins Somerset, KY Lake Cumberland Rheumatology Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOMERSET, KY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LC Rheumatology and Infusion Center in Somerset, KY has opened their doors and welcomed a new APRN, Marguerite“Maggie” Root to the team. As an LCR patient herself, Maggie has seen first hand how the treatment of rheumatologic conditions can significantly improve a patient's quality of life.Maggie is board-certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a Family Nurse Practitioner, having earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Kentucky, and afterwards receiving her Master of Science in Nursing at Vanderbilt University. Maggie brings over 15 years of nursing experience in various specialties, including pediatrics, outpatient surgery, and primary care to LCR. She also has experience treating patients with substance use disorders.ABOUT LC RHEUMATOLOGYSince 2009, LC Rheumatology has been operating in Kentucky as a leading rheumatologic and auto-immune disorder care company. They offer rheumatologist appointments, Infusions, X-Rays, and Research services to best serve their patients and contribute to the world of rheumatology. They have grown from their base in Central Kentucky to have offices all over the state and in Southern Indiana.LCR treats the following conditions :-- Rheumatoid Arthritis-- Psoriatic Arthritis-- Ankylosing Spondylitis-- Osteoarthritis-- Lupus-- Gout-- Scleroderma-- Vasculitis-- Fibromyalgia-- Osteoporosis-- Sjӧgren's Syndrome-- PolymyositisIf you or someone you love suffers from a rheumatologic or auto-immune disorder, contact the most convenient LC Rheumatology office below for more information or to schedule an appointment.CONTACTSomerset26 Oxford WaySomerset, KY 42503Phone Number: (606) 802-2300Fax: (606) 802-2400Hours of Operation:Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pmFriday: 8am-12pmBowling Green340 New Towne DrBowling Green, KY 42103Phone Number: (270) 257-4217Fax: (270) 257-4040Hours of Operation:Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pmOwensboro3400 New Hartford Road,Owensboro, KY 42303Phone Number: (270) 310-8015Fax: (270) 310-8115Hours of Operation:Monday-Friday: 8am-4pmLondon1675 South Main StLondon, KY 40741Phone Number: (606) 266-8266Fax: (606) 266-8300Hours of Operation:Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pmFriday: 8am-12pmNew Albany3897 Charlestown RoadNew Albany, IN 47150Phone Number: (502) 495-3665Fax: (502) 874-5536Hours of Operation:Monday-Friday 7:30am-3pmLexington101 Prosperous Place, Suite 350Lexington, KY 40509Phone Number: (859) 654-0160Fax: (859) 712-9273Hours of Operation:Monday-Friday 8am-4pm

