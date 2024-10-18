Outskirts Press Announces RENEWAL, The Latest Business & Economics / Structural Adjustment Book From Author R. E. Biasca

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book Cover

Biasca's Model

Contents

Outskirts Press has published RENEWAL: An Effective Transformative Change Framework by R. E. Biasca, in the Business / Structural Adjustment category

- R.E. BiascaDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Outskirts Press announces RENEWAL, the latest highly anticipated book on Business and Economics, Structural Adjustment, Turnaround, and Organizational Development by Denver, CO author R. E. Biasca, president of the Valuation Research Group in Argentina.Outskirts Press, Inc. has published RENEWAL: An Effective Transformative Change Framework by R. E. Biasca, the author's most recent book. The 8.5 x 11 Color Paperback in the Business & Economics / Structural Adjustment / Turnaround category is available in Outskirts Press ( ) or worldwide on book retailer websites such as Barnes & Noble. and Amazon ( )The book is also available in hardcover and as an ebook. Outskirts Press launched its webpage simultaneously with the book's publication.About the Book (Excerpts & Info)Context changes have been sudden, unexpected, and unsettling in an uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world, creating challenges and opportunities for business. This book proposes rethinking business transformation again to renew the organization and sustainably improve its competitiveness. Different studies have demonstrated that change efforts result in less-than-satisfactory results. This publication is making unique contributions to the field of business management.The Business Transformation Model. A holistic, interdisciplinary, flexible approach is proposed, considering the perspectives of 18 disciplines. The practical road map uses a medical analogy to facilitate comprehension: analysis (diagnosis and prognosis), innovation (prescription), execution (therapy), and consolidation (preventive medicine). It integrates previous knowledge, is“fad-proof,” and can be applied to organizations of various sizes in different industries and countries.The Competitive Assessment. This guide allows the reader to distinguish between competitive positions. It indicates how profound the competitive gap is, how much time is available, what resources are needed, what restrictions exist, and what the main problems are to solve.Innovation Formula. The number of essential recommendations is limited, a fact that is not obvious. Those 100 innovation ideas are listed and classified, and a general transformation formula is derived. A different formula is shown for each competitive position. Projects should have priorities and a specific sequence; the number of simultaneous projects is limited.Execution Process. An action plan divided into seven phases (with 30 steps) is recommended. The implementation depends on the competitive position. Much thought, experience, and research went into that list of 30 steps oriented to practitioners.About the AuthorR. E. BIASCA studied in seven countries. This is his 16th book on organizational improvement and change. He has had an intense professional life as an international expert, educator, executive, and management consultant in more than 250 organizations. He teaches at Purdue University Global (USA) and has taught at 68 universities in 21 countries.

Rodolfo E. Biasca

Valuation Research Group

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.