Remitly To Report Third Quarter Financial Results On Wednesday, October 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital services that transcend borders, today announced that it will report third quarter 2024 financial results after the close on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Management will host a call and live webcast to present the Company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same evening. Conference call and webcast information can be found below.

Remitly Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:

When: Wednesday, October 30th, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free Dial-in: To access the call, please use the following link: Remitly 3Q 2024 Earnings Call . After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.

Live Webcast and Replay: A live webcast and replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly's digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Shulstein

Vice President of Investor Relations

...

Media Contact:

Kendall Sadler

Director of Communications

...

