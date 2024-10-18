FMC Printing Rebrand-New Tech, New Name, Same Commitment To Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Phillip S.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "We're excited to share a BIG update: Finishing & Mailing Center is now FMC Printing."While the company name has changed, its commitment to delivering high-quality print and mailing solutions remains unchanged.The rebrand to FMC Printing aligns with the company's evolution beyond mailing and finishing services. Over recent years, FMC Printing has invested in advanced technology and broadened its capabilities to better serve businesses with their print, mail, and fulfillment needs.Expanded Services and Technological UpgradesFMC Printing has made significant improvements in its service offerings. The company has introduced the Heidelberg XL 106 press , equipped with the Heidelberg Cutstar, which allows for faster, more efficient processing, ultimately reducing costs for clients. Additionally, upgrades to mailing equipment have enhanced the handling of high-volume campaigns and variable data projects."Why It Matters to You...Our commitment to quality and service means you can expect:1. Faster turnarounds on projects.2. Cost savings from our new efficiencies.3. Access to new services like promotional products and apparel.4. A partner who's invested in your success."In the finishing department, new cutting and folding equipment has been implemented to ensure precise execution and faster project completion.New LeadershipFMC Printing also welcomes Phillip Squiric as its new CEO. With extensive industry experience and a fresh outlook, he will oversee the company's future growth and innovation. Founder Bill Squiric will continue to contribute to strategic initiatives, focusing on innovation and long-term goals.Commitment to ExcellenceFMC Printing remains dedicated to providing exceptional quality and service, emphasizing efficiency and customer satisfaction through its newly expanded capabilities. The company now offers a broader range of servicesReady to see how FMC Printing can help your business grow? Learn more about the expanded services at

