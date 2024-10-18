Playtika Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release results for the third quarter 2024 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a call to discuss the results at 5:30 AM Pacific Time, 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and release materials will be available on Playtika's Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com .

About Playtika

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

