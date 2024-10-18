Delta Dental Spotlights The Oral Health-Menopause Connection In The (M) Factor Documentary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The debuted on PBS in advance of World Menopause Day

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental, the nation's leading benefits provider, is helping spotlight the connection between oral and menopause in the documentary, "The (M) Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause," which premiered on PBS on October 17 in advance of World Menopause Day (October 18).

The film is a groundbreaking documentary that empowers and educates the estimated 1.1 billion women worldwide who will be in menopause by 2025.

Delta Dental is helping spotlight the oral health-menopause connection in the documentary,“The (M) Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause.” Sarah Chavarria, CEO and President, Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, and Teri Barichello, DMD, Vice President and Chief Dental Officer, Delta Dental of Oregon and Alaska, are featured in the film, sharing insights into how menopause impacts women's oral and overall health.

Sarah

Chavarria, CEO and President, Delta Dental of California and Affiliates, and Teri Barichello, DMD, Vice President and Chief Dental Officer, Delta Dental of Oregon and Alaska, are featured in the film, sharing insights into how menopause impacts women's oral and overall health.

Further, Delta Dental released

a special 13-minute edit of "The (M) Factor" that breaks the silence on menopause and its effect on oral health.

According to Delta Dental of California and Affiliates'

2024 Oral Health and Menopause Survey , more than one third (35%)

of women aged 40 and over say they have experienced a decline in their overall oral health as they age, unaware that some of the oral health symptoms commonly associated with aging could be related to menopause. Further, 93% of women 40 years of age or older share it would be helpful to receive tailored advice on managing their oral health during menopause at their dental visits.

"This documentary marks a significant step toward breaking the stigma surrounding menopause," said Sarah Chavarria, CEO and President, Delta Dental of California and Affiliates. "Our recent survey revealed that many women remain unaware of the link between menopause and oral health. However, we are encouraged by the growing willingness, both from women and the dentists we surveyed, to foster open conversations about the connection, symptoms, and treatment options."

It is advisable for dentists to check in with patients who are approaching or in menopause. "The fluctuating hormone levels that occur during menopause can negatively impact oral health, such as increasing the risk of jawbone loss, dry mouth, and gum disease," said

Teri Barichello, DMD, Vice President and Chief Dental Officer, Delta Dental of Oregon and Alaska. "Regular visits to the dentist can help identify and manage these conditions, resulting in better oral and overall health."

James

W. Hutchison, President and CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association, added, "Delta Dental is committed to fostering greater education and public awareness surrounding the connection between oral and overall health, which includes the often-overlooked impact of menopause on oral health. There is still work to be done to encourage more open dialogue around this important aspect of women's health to ensure better outcomes for those experiencing menopause."



Produced by Women in the Room Productions and Take Flight Productions, "The (M) Factor" includes clinical insight from physicians, health care advocates, and leaders in the menopause movement. "Despite its universality, menopause has remained shrouded in silence and misunderstanding," said Denise Pines, Executive Producer, Women in the Room Productions. "Delta Dental provided critical expertise surrounding menopause's impact on oral health for 'The (M) Factor,' helping foster more education and dialogue around this significant transition in women's lives."

To learn more about "The (M) Factor," visit TheMFactorFilm . Check local listings for additional air dates. The documentary is also available to stream on

PBS .

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider and offers the country's largest dental network with approximately 152,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested nearly $2 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.

Visit deltadental

for information on individual dental insurance

plans and

group dental insurance

plans.

About Delta Dental of California and Affiliates' 2024 Oral Health and Menopause Survey Methodology

Delta Dental of

California

commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 1,500 women 40 years of age or older and a separate survey of 102 dentists throughout

the United States.

To qualify for participation in the survey for women aged 40 and older, all participants must indicate they are going through the following stages of menopause:

perimenopause, menopause, or post menopause. Participants indicating that they were not sure which stage of menopause they were in or those who indicated they are not yet experiencing one of the three stages of menopause were excused from participation. The margin of error is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent.

Fieldwork took place

between July 8 and July 15, 2024.

For the dentist survey, the sample consists of dentists who currently see adult patients in their practices. The margin of error is +/- 9.7 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between July 8 and July 17, 2024.



About Women in the Room Productions and Take Flight Productions

Women in the Room Productions amplifies stories dealing with social justice issues and women. Recent documentaries include the award-winning "Birthing Justice" and "PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools," which both aired on PBS.

Take Flight Productions, founded by

Tamsen Fadal, is a women-led production company seeking to elevate powerful stories to create awareness and implement change.

