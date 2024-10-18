Corinthians Triumphs Over Athletico-PR In Thrilling 5-2 Victory, Escaping Relegation Zone

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Corinthians secured a decisive 5-2 win against Athletico-PR on Thursday night in the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.



The team overcame an early scare to deliver a strong second-half performance, featuring a stunning free-kick goal by Memphis Depay. The match at Neo Química Arena saw Ramón Díaz's squad temporarily escape the relegation zone.



Corinthians started the game with intensity, scoring two goals within the first 20 minutes through Matheuzinho and Cacá. However, a lapse in concentration allowed Athletico-PR to equalize with goals from Nikão and Erick.



Corinthians regained control in the second half, sealing their victory with goals from Memphis, Garro, and Yuri Alberto. The win delighted nearly 45,000 Corinthians fans in attendance.



With this result, Corinthians climbed to 16th place in the Brazilian league, accumulating 32 points. Athletico-PR dropped to 17th position with 31 points and two games in hand.







Corinthians' next match is against Flamengo on Sunday in the Copa do Brasil semi-final return leg. Their next league game is scheduled for October 28th against Cuiabá, away from home.

Upcoming Clash and Match Recap

Athletico-PR will face Fluminense on October 22nd at Maracanã Stadium for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. The first half saw intense action at Neo Química Arena.



In addition, Matheuzinho opened the scoring for Corinthians with a well-executed corner kick routine. Cacá extended the lead, capitalizing on a scramble in the penalty area.



Athletico-PR responded with Nikão's header and Erick's equalizer, silencing the home crowd. The second half began with Athletico-PR threatening through Gabriel's long-range effort.



Memphis Depay then scored his first goal for Corinthians with a spectacular free kick. Rodrigo Garro added a fourth goal, finishing off a cross from Yuri Alberto.



Yuri Alberto himself sealed the victory with a left-footed strike. Athletico-PR attempted a late comeback but couldn't reduce the deficit.



In short, the match showcased Corinthians' resilience and attacking prowess, providing a crucial boost in their fight against relegation.

