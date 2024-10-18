SOUNDEXCHANGE BECOMES FIRST SCAPR NON-MEMBER ORGANIZATION TO CREATE AND ISSUE INTERNATIONAL PERFORMER NUMBERS (IPN)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First of its kind agreement will improve data efficiency throughout the global digital industry



WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange and the Societies' Council for the Collective Management of Performers' Rights (SCAPR) jointly announced that SoundExchange is the first non-member collective management organization (CMO) to be able to create and issue international performer numbers (IPNs).

The IPN is a unique universal identifier associated with a performer. Created and administered by SCAPR, the IPN is used to identify a performer in data exchanges with other CMOs around the world. Through this agreement, SoundExchange will create and assign SCAPR's IPNs to further link performers to their recordings to improve the efficiency of identifying their creative contributions throughout the global digital music economy.

"Our agreement with SCAPR is a significant achievement for the SoundExchange community of more than 700,000 creators

as we continually seek to increase the efficiency, accuracy, and value of data exchanges in the global music economy," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "As

the largest neighboring rights collective in the world and a global music data authority, we

are proud to become the first non-SCAPR member CMO outside to forge such a partnership with SCAPR. IPNs represent another tool in our expanding arsenal helping to get the right people paid the royalties they deserve."

"SCAPR is thrilled to announce that the U.S. neighboring rights organization SoundExchange is a user of the SCAPR IPN Creation App," said Remy Desrosiers, SCAPR Managing Director. "This will allow SoundExchange to create IPNs for their performers and enrich its database with our global and authoritative identifier, further increasing the quality of the data exchanges between SoundExchange and the SCAPR CMOs. Through the launch of this new tool for non-SCAPR CMOs, we are promoting the dissemination of the IPN which will lead to an even more efficient and global identification of performers all along the creation chain for their ultimate benefit."

About SCAPR

SCAPR, the Societies' Council for the Collective Management of Performers' Rights, founded in 1986, and based in Brussels, Belgium, is an umbrella association of performers' Collective Management Organisations (CMOs). SCAPR's mission is to be the global leader in the collective management of performers' rights, leveraging its role as an umbrella organization of CMOs across the world to support, promote, and maintain a worldwide, cross-border system of collecting and distributing performer royalties that is fair, efficient, accurate, transparent, and continually improving. For more information, please contact [email protected]

or follow SCAPR on LinkedIn .

About

SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 700,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $11 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit

soundexchange .

SOURCE SoundExchange

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED