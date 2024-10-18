Applications Open For The Fourth Women In Ocean Food Innovation Studio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A scene from the previous Women in Ocean Food innovation studio © Hatch Blue

Participants of the previous WiOF innovation studio, which took place in January 2024 © Hatch Blue

Female entrepreneurs from across the seafood sector are invited to apply to take part in Hatch Blue's fourth Women in Ocean Food innovation studio.

LA PAZ, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The two-week programme will offer up to 10 successful women-led teams a chance to grow their network, up with mentors and visit farms on the stunning Baja California peninsula. All costs pertaining to accommodation, food and travel will be covered. Participants will be paired with industry leaders and introduced to dedicated venture philanthropists and impact investors. There is also the potential for companies to attract follow-on investment from Hatch Blue and Conservation International Ventures.The event is sponsored by Builders Initiative, Schmidt Marine Technology Partners, a program of The Schmidt Family Foundation, Aquaculture Stewardship Council, Alumbra Innovations Foundation, Beyster Foundation and Conservation International Ventures and will culminate in a Community Day, while participants will also receive ongoing support once the fortnight is over.Gracie White, director of oceans investments at CI Ventures, notes:“We were so impressed with the calibre of applicants last year that we knew we had to double down on the programme in Latin America. We really view the region as an emerging hotspot for blue economy entrepreneurial activity, and so want to ensure these founders have the support they need to build lasting, high-impact enterprises that, in turn, hire and inspire more women in the sector.”Erika Heine Montague, chief technologist at Schmidt Marine Technology Partners, adds: "Thanks to the massive success of the last Women In Ocean Food studio, Schmidt Marine Technology Partners, a programme of The Schmidt Family Foundation, enthusiastically backs the Hatch Blue programme. We look forward to supporting the growth of women-led efforts in Latin America through discussions, mentorship, and network opportunities."An impressive legacyStartups taking part in the previous version of the WiOF innovation studio have scored notable successes: Aquit recently received an investment from Hatch Blue, and a range of the participants were invited to speak at events including the Latin American Sustainable Seafood Summit, and the Blue Food Innovation Summit, and a webinar organised by the Caribbean Aquaculture Education and Innovation Hub.Thamires Pontes, CEO and founder of Phycolabs, who took part in the last studio, reflects:“Six months later, I still revisit my notes and the shared presentations, as the content makes more sense each day. I also continue to have regular meetings with other participants. I feel much more mature as an entrepreneur with an enviable network. Participating in WiOF opened doors for Phycolabs to be even more involved in ocean-related issues."A translation service will be provided, to allow participants to take part in both Spanish and English, and the organisers are inviting applications from Latin American and Caribbean-based female entrepreneurs from across the seafood sector – be they involved in startups, scaleups, SMEs, project or research teams, or cooperatives. Successful applicants will be given support to build their business models, improve their pitching skills, validate the opportunities in their markets and grow their networks across the blue economy.Who can apply?Applicants based in Latin America and the Caribbean who are involved in any of the following fields can apply:- Aquaculture health, genetics, feed, technology.- Downstream solutions, such as seafood processing, upcycling seafood waste and cold chain solutions.- Conservation technologies, sustainable fisheries or regenerative aquaculture.- Seaweed value chain innovation and improvement.- Blue carbon.How to applyApplications must be completed by 29 November. For more information, visit Hatch Blue's Women in Ocean Food website or apply here .

