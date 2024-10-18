Naqsh-I-Dawaam: Srinagar Hosts Exhibition On Architectural Epigraphy
10/18/2024 2:08:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A week long exhibition“Naqsh-i-Dawaam” focusing on the historical writings found on buildings in Kashmir commenced at the Kashmir Arts Emporium in Srinagar on Saturday. Organisers said the event is an organized effort to document, translate, and map these writings on Kashmir's religious structures.
The inaugural ceremony saw prominent figures including Islamic University Vice-Chancellor Dr.
Shakil Romshoo,
who pledged collaboration for future initiatives in architectural epigraphy.
The exhibition shows detailed drawings, photos, and translations of the carvings, engravings, and paintings. Dr. Hakim Sameer Hamdani, who led the project, said he was happy about the exhibition of these calligraphic inscriptions in Kashmir.
Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Dr Sameer Hamdani said the exhibition is based on the work that has been done over the period of one year, the grant came from the Barakat Trust in London, which looks into the art, architecture and history of Islamic world.
“This is a project based on the time period from 14th to 19th
century and it looks into the texts, calligraphy on Khanqas, Imambaras, Mosques Overall it gives you an idea about Kashmir.
I am delighted to present the first open exhibition of calligraphic inscriptions on historic buildings in Kashmir.”
The project is led by principal investigator Mehran Qureshi, the project highlights important inscriptions from the 14th century Sultanate rule to the present. These inscriptions, spanning over four centuries, offer deep insights into Kashmir's rich heritage.
“The exhibition is an attempt to bring to light the hidden masterpieces of Kashmir history writings that are otherwise ignored by larger academia and masses. Studying such inscriptions lead to clarification in history. I foresee a lot more of such unique undocumented work happening in coming years that needs institutional and academic support to recreate pages of the otherwise lost Heritage,” said Ilyas Rizvi, an oral historian and participant in the exhibition.
Organisers say the exhibition aspires to resuscitate these manuscripts, many of which succumbed to the ravages of time. The exposition also exhibits chronicled locales, erudite translations, photographic evidence and reconstituted illustrations, thereby offering an exceedingly rarefied glimpse into the rich heritage of Kashmir.
