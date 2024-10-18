Chile's Deputy Interior Minister Resigns Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANTIAGO, Oct 18 (NNN-PRENSA LATINA) – Chile Interior Undersecretary, Manuel Monsalve, resigned yesterday over allegations of sexual abuse.

“I want to inform that I have submitted my resignation to the president. I have done so because a complaint has been filed against me,” Monsalve said in a statement.

He said, he had“absolute conviction” of having done nothing wrong,“therefore, within the framework of the investigation I will prove my innocence.”

According to local media, a regional prosecutor revealed there was a judicial process against Monsalve due to an accusation of sexual abuse.– NNN-PRENSA LATINA

