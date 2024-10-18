Minister Highlights Financial Sector As Key Driver Of Azerbaijan's Economic Development
Nazrin Abdul
The financial sector will be the main driving force behind
Azerbaijan's economic development.
Mukhtar Babayev, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources
and designated president of COP29, made this statement at the forum
on "Green Finance and Sustainable Development" held in Baku,
Azernews reports.
"We cannot achieve anything without finance. This year, we
clearly saw how important financial resources are. Almost all
issues start with financing. Everyone in the world already
understands this and expects a lot from the financial sector," he
said.
According to him, future economic growth and the direction of
our economy will largely depend on the banking sector.
"The financial sector will become the main driving force behind
this work. We have high expectations for banks and financial
institutions in terms of creativity and diverse proposals. The
development of mixed forms of these instruments, their market
launch, new proposals for businesses, and their presentation to
government agencies will create a significant agenda for us," he
added.
