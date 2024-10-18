Three People Injured In Russian Strikes In Kherson Region In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were injured in Russian strikes in the Kherson region on Thursday, October 17.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Kizomys, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Novovorontsovka, Novoraisk and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.
The Russian military hit a coffee shop, a commercial establishment, and residential areas in towns and villages, including a multi-storey building and two private houses.
The invaders also damaged a gas pipeline, an outbuilding and private cars.
Three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
As Ukrinform reported, more than 600 people have been evacuated from the Kherson region since the beginning of September.
