Three People Injured In Russian Strikes In Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were in Russian strikes in the Kherson region on Thursday, October 17.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Kizomys, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Novovorontsovka, Novoraisk and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

Russians kill one resident, injure two more inregion in past day

The Russian military hit a coffee shop, a commercial establishment, and residential areas in towns and villages, including a multi-storey building and two private houses.

The invaders also damaged a gas pipeline, an outbuilding and private cars.

Three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported, more than 600 people have been evacuated from the Kherson region since the beginning of September.