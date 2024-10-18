General Staff: 210 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines, Most In Pokrovsk And Kurakhove Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 17, 210 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded along the frontlines.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 8:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18.

According to the report, yesterday, the Russian forces conducted 62 air strikes on Ukrainian

positions and civilian settlements, including the deployment of 113 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy launched over 4,060 attacks, including 125 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used about 1,450 kamikaze drones.

As noted, the Russian army carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of Myropillia, Pysarivka, Staryi Saltiv, Yampolivka, Torske, Lyman, Tverdokhlibove, Siversk, Zvanivka, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhove, Antonivka, Velyka Novosilka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Pereizne, Velyka Novosilka, Zelene Pole, and Tymyrivka.

In turn, the aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces targeted 20 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment, and one additional key objective of the Russian forces throughout the day.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked seven times in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, 19 Russian attacks were recorded over the past day. The Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Vyshneve and Nadiya.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 21 times, attempting to break defensive lines near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Torske, Serebrianka, Kreminna and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops attacked eight times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Minkivka, Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched eight attacks in the direction of Toretsk, Nelipivka and near Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders thwarted 50 assault and offensive actions of the Russian army in the areas of Sukha Balka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Novotoretske, Mykhailivka, Lysivka and Selydove. The greatest number of enemy attacks occurred in the vicinity of Promin and Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled 47 attacks. The Russians were most actively attempting to advance in the vicinity of Katerynivka, Antonivka, and Heorhiivka. Additionally, the enemy launched attacks in the vicinity of Izmailivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Zoriane, Hostre, and Vodiane.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian army conducted 11 assaults on positions in the vicinity of Vuhledar and Levadne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled an enemy attack near Novoandriivka.

Despite repeated attempts, Russian troops have been unable to dislodge Ukrainian Defense Forces units from their positions in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Over the past 24 hours, Russian aircraft have conducted 31 air strikes with 58 anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no indications of enemy offensive groups.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 18, 2024, amounted to about 675,800 troops, including 1,530 invaders killed or wounded in the previous day.