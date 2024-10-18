Global Biodegradable Films Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biodegradable Films Global Report 2024

Biodegradable Films Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The biodegradable films market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.27 billion in 2023 to $1.36 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost challenges and technological limitations, introduction of pilot projects, initial consumer education efforts, initiatives for waste reduction, rise in eco-friendly practices.

The biodegradable films market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to improvements in cost competitiveness, global market expansion, r&d investments, expansion in agriculture applications, global waste management concerns.

Growth Driver Of The Biodegradable Films Market

The increasing demand in food and beverages is expected to propel the growth of the biodegradable film market going forward. Food and beverages refer to the consumable substances that provide nourishment, sustenance, and pleasure to individuals which encompass a wide range of edible items and beverages that are consumed to meet nutritional needs, satisfy hunger, and enjoy taste experiences. Biodegradable films in food and beverages reduce environmental impact, promote sustainability, and versatility, and allow for creative and innovative packaging designs, contributing to product differentiation.

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd., Taghleef Industries LLC, BioBag International AS, Plascon Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Walki Group Oy, Bi-Ax International Inc., Cortec Corporation, Clondalkin Group, Groupe Barbier, Kingfa Sci & Tech Co. Ltd., Tipa Corp Ltd., Novamont SpA, Sigmund Lindner GmbH, Organix AG, Armando Alvarez Group, Amtrex Nature Care Pvt Ltd., Solos Polymers Pvt. Ltd., ENVIPLAST, Xinle Huabao Medical Products Co. Ltd., Tilak Polypack Private Limited, EcoBharat, Polynova Industries Inc., Magical Film Enterprise Co. Ltd., Chintec Limited, RKW Group, Dow Chemical Company, Plastiroll Oy, Mondi Group, Innovia Films Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, NatureWorks LLC, Danimer Scientific Inc., Total Corbion PLA, Synbra Technology BV.

Major companies operating in the biodegradable films market are focusing on innovative products, such as fully biodegradable biaxially oriented polypropylene, to drive revenues in their market. Biaxially oriented (flexible) polypropylene is a type of plastic film designed to break down completely into natural elements under specific environmental conditions.

1) By Type: Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Other Types

2) By Application: Bags, Mulch Films, Wrapping Films, Liners, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Food And Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Agriculture, Metal, Glass, Other End-Users

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Biodegradable films refer to packaging films that are made of plastic and contain additives during production. These additives, which are often enzymes, aid in the degradation of the plastic or are made from proteins, polysaccharides, or fatty components.

The Biodegradable Films Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biodegradable films market size, biodegradable films market drivers and trends and biodegradable films market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

