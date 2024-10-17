Exhibition Of Still Photography Inaugurated At 10Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 2024: The 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024 marked the grand inauguration of an inspiring Exhibition of Still Photography, curated by the students of the AAFT School of Still Photography. Held at Marwah Studios, City Noida, the exhibition brought together a large and diverse audience of art lovers, literary figures, and diplomats, celebrating the beauty of photography as an art form.



The exhibition was formally inaugurated by several distinguished guests from the literary and communities, including Ms. Priyanka Sharma Kaintura, renowned author; Ms. Neena Wagh, acclaimed playwright, poet, and translator; Ms. Smita Mishra, well-known author; and Her Excellency Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Ambassador of Slovenia. Joining them were Ms. Ana Doborjginidze, Minister Counsellor from the Embassy of Georgia; Yahya Al Dughaishi, Counsellor, Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman; Ms. Ekaterina Lazareva, Cultural & Educational Attaché, Embassy of Russia; and Mr. Marcos Sperandio, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Brazil.



Speaking about the exhibition, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and founder of the Global Literary Festival, expressed his deep appreciation for the art of still photography.“Still photography captures moments in time, freezing emotions and stories within a frame. It allows us to see the world through different perspectives, and I am proud of the creativity and talent displayed by the students of the AAFT School of Still Photography,” said Dr. Marwah.



The exhibition was highly appreciated for its diversity in themes, styles, and techniques, showcasing the students' ability to evoke powerful narratives through their lenses. A poster to mark respect to Photography under the title 'Photo Tatav' was also released. The event was supported by the Asian Academy of Arts, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), and the Writers Association of India, further promoting the importance of cultural and artistic exchanges.



