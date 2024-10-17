Industry Calls For Global Collaboration For 6G And India Taking A Leading Role At India Mobile Congress 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 17th October 2024: The 8th Edition of Indian Mobile (IMC) 2024, the largest telecom, and forum in Asia, jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), entered the 3rd day showcasing use cases, display of sustainable tech solutions and the integration of blockchain across businesses.



The 3rd day witnessed a panel of industry trailblazers on 'Revolutionizing Content Creation in India: Leveraging AI and Digital Platforms to Reach the Next Billion Users', with Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Hon'ble Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Government of India, Rajiv Makhni, Sahiba Bali, Naman Deshmukh and Mehak Kasbekar. The discussion saw a deep dive into the future of digital content and innovative strategies to engage a growing audience.



Further demonstrating this year's theme of "The Future is Now", the third day also saw the breakfast meeting of Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, with prominent CTOs from leading global companies on the theme 'Technology's next frontier: Leadership for a connected tomorrow'. The CTO Breakfast meeting witnessed thought provoking discussions addressing ways to develop new age technologies and foster last mile connectivity across India. The CTOs shared ideas and best practices from across the world that can redefine and refine the telecom landscape of India.



Third day featured important sessions and panels which included: Winning in the AI revolution, From Principles to Practices: AI for tomorrow, Unlocking Revenue Streams with Scalable Network as a Service, The 5G Impact: Has it truly Touched Everyone, Driving Business Forward: Harnessing 5G use cases in enterprise, Balancing digital demand: Ensuring level play for Telecom networks, Personalized, Safe, and Sustainable: The Smart Mobility Frontier, Emerging Trends and Technologies in Broadcasting Sector, Skilling for Connected Future - Connecting the Un-Connected, From Blueprint to Reality: Electronics Manufacturing Vanguard, Exploring 5G Opportunities for Industry 4.0, among others.



Dr Paul Sitch, Product Manager, Customer Requirements, Nokia said,“Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is widely regarded as the first killer use case of 5G, thanks to its great synergy with 5G. As 5G uses spectrum in the 3-5 GHz range, it allows for significantly larger spectrum allocations compared to previous generations. Traditionally, data was backhauled to a regional center where the core network and applications were hosted. However, to support advanced use cases like wireless factories, driverless vehicles, mines, ports, and autonomous systems, low latency is crucial. To achieve this, core applications need to be moved much closer to the base stations, within a few kilometers. This is known as the aggregated edge, where core and application functions are hosted locally for a cluster of sites.”



Anuj Sidharth, Director, Marketing and Corporate Communication, MediaTek said,“Every technology comes with its advantages and disadvantages – the onus of using it responsibly for its advantages and training the technology fruitfully, rests on our shoulders. AI is the buzzword today and its use cases are certainly shaping our lives in this modern era. MediaTek has always been at the forefront of technology adoption and today, AI is at the core of all we do. We have powered more than 2 million devices till date including smart phones, smart devices and many more.”



Concurrent to IMC 2024, India is also hosting the prestigious international conferences - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly New Delhi 2024 (WTSA 2024) and Global Standards Symposium (GSS 2024) from 14-24 October 2024 at Pragati Maidan.



India Mobile Congress, Asia's largest digital technology forum, has become a well-known platform across the globe for showcasing innovative solutions, services and state-of-the-art use cases for industry, government, academics, startups and other key stakeholders in the technology and telecom ecosystem. The India Mobile Congress 2024 is hosting over 400 exhibitors, about 900 startups and participation from over 120 countries. The event is also showcasing more than 900 technology use case scenarios, hosting more than 100 sessions with over 600 global and Indian speakers.

