Watch: Prince Harry's 'Amazing' Surfing Skills Impress Netizens Video Goes Viral On Social Media

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer has posted a showing Prince Harry riding the waves at Kelly Slater Surf Ranch in California. The footage highlighted Harry's growing proficiency in the sport, impressing many social users.

So far, the video has been viewed by nearly 6.5 lakh people. Let's take a look at some of the comments.

| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought a vacation home in Europe: Here's why

“Tube stance shockingly good yea prince,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“”Prince Harry, you have always been my favorite royal guy but now you stole my heart forever That was awesome,” wrote another user.

“Prince Harry? Wants to surf now? That is the best athletic accomplishment of any Royal yet! Besides Hunt on horses!” came from another.

| When Meghan, Harry's relationship announcement left King Charles 'crushed' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Europe hom

Prince Harry's surfing skills were on display amid reports that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, have purchased a vacation home in Europe. This development comes after King Charles evicted the couple from their Frogmore Cottage residence in May 2023. The property was originally gifted to them by the late Queen as a wedding present.

The eviction followed the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, a controversial take on the British Royal Family that continues to haunt the establishment.

| Prince Harry ventures out without Meghan Markle, 'desperate' to repair image

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan's new vacation home is in Portugal, close to the seaside residence of Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. Harry and Eugenie have maintained a close relationship despite the ongoing tensions within the Royal Family, which makes it reasonable that Harry and Meghan would choose to live nearby.

Frogmore Cottage, located in Windsor, was occupied by Harry and Meghan for a brief period before they decided to relocate to the United States. Although the property was given to them, it technically belongs to the Crown Estate.