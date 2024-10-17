Dubai Land Department Collaborates With Dubai Courts And Digital Dubai To Develop A Centralised Platform For Real Estate Auction Information

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, October 15, 2024: During its participation at GITEX Global 2024, Dubai Land Department has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Dubai Courts and Digital Dubai. The agreement aims to develop a centralised for auction information and establish a mechanism for evaluating and licensing companies to conduct auctions, as well as creating a public registry for them.

The memorandum was signed by His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department; His Excellency Prof. Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts; and His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department, said: 'This memorandum represents a strategic step towards strengthening partnerships between government entities in Dubai, reflecting our leadership's vision of achieving integration, collaboration, and enhancing the quality of services provided. This initiative goes beyond facilitating access to information and improving efficiency; it is also focused on enhancing transparency and building trust within the real estate sector through the provision of innovative services powered by advanced technology. We aspire to position Dubai at the forefront of global smart cities and contribute to sustainable development that meets the aspirations of the emirate's residents, reinforcing its position as a leading destination for innovation and real estate development worldwide.'

His Excellency Prof. Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, said on the occasion of signing the joint agreement between Dubai Courts, Dubai Land Department, and Digital Dubai, that this agreement is part of ongoing efforts to realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, which focuses on making Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, setting a benchmark in innovation and digitalisation, and providing the highest standards of living and quality services for all members of the community.

“This partnership marks a pivotal step towards fulfilling Dubai's digital aspirations, reinforcing its position as a global hub for innovation, and reaffirming its commitment to continued progress and excellence to achieve happiness and well-being for the public. Dubai draws its global leadership and distinction from its ability to adapt to the future and embrace the latest technologies. This agreement represents a tangible expression of the spirit of innovation instilled by our wise leadership, aiming to simplify the lives of customers by streamlining procedures and expediting legal and property through comprehensive digitalisation, thereby enhancing quality of life and delivering the best services.” His Excellency added

His Excellency further stressed that strength always lies in partnership:“When government institutions join forces to achieve common goals, we attain the highest levels of efficiency and achievement. Strategic partnerships between institutions are the foundation for achieving the qualitative transformation we aspire to. This is clearly reflected in this agreement, which strengthens the principle of collective action and shared effort to serve the customers.”

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said, 'Real estate is a vital driver of economic activity in Dubai, and it is essential for us to collaborate in developing the necessary solutions to support this sector, especially within the digital space. This platform represents a significant achievement in our efforts to enhance transparency and facilitate access to information for those interested, embodying Digital Dubai's vision of digitising life across the emirate. At Digital Dubai, we remain committed to collaborating with our partners to maximise the benefits of advanced digital technologies for strategic sectors, boosting their contribution to the overall economy. We view this strategic cooperation with Dubai Land Department and Dubai Courts as a manifestation of partnership and integration between government entities, aimed at providing solutions that enhance market dynamics and attract more investments, solidifying Dubai's position as a global investment hub, particularly in real estate, and achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.'

Under the memorandum of cooperation, all parties will work to strengthen collaboration in implementing joint projects and initiatives, automating and enhancing the integration of relevant entities with the real estate auction system, and reviewing and monitoring service level agreements. Additionally, the agreement includes launching awareness campaigns about auctions, offering incentives to attract and encourage companies to participate in these, and reviewing and updating related regulations and legislation. The memorandum also aims to develop digital channels by creating innovative online platforms that allow customers easy access to information and services, with clear performance indicators to monitor project progress and evaluate the effectiveness of the collaboration.

This partnership reflects the commitment of the three entities to enhancing transparency and innovation in Dubai's real estate sector. It also supports the emirate's ambitious vision for comprehensive digital transformation and sustainable real estate development, meeting the needs of customers and improving the quality of services provided.