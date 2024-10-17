Border Guards Destroy Russian Video Surveillance Complex With Drones In Kharkiv Region
10/17/2024 9:59:47 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, fighters of the Gart brigade of the 1st detachment of the State Border Guard Service used FPV drones to strike at the shelters of Russian troops and destroy their Murom-P video surveillance complex.
According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported this in Telegram and published the corresponding video.
“Border guards of the Gart brigade struck at enemy hideouts with FPV drones and destroyed the Murom-P video surveillance complex near Vovchansk,” the statement reads.
Source: Official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, border guards destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the Vovchansk sector.
