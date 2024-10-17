AI-Driven Adaptability Earns Stampli The Highest Satisfaction Rating On G2's AP Automation Grid

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Stampli earns top score of 99 in G2's Fall 2024 Grid® report for AP automation, with AI-powered adaptability driving customer satisfaction

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of high invoice volumes and complex workflows, businesses need flexible tools that adapt to their accounts payable (AP) processes and deliver efficiencies with AI.

Stampli , the only finance operations centered on AP, has been recognized as a leader in G2's Fall 2024 Grid® for AP automation, addressing these needs with its adaptable and AI-powered solutions.

Stampli earned a 99/100 satisfaction score, the highest in the category, based on customer reviews praising its adaptability and ease of use. This helped Stampli rank #1 in G2's AP automation indexes for relationships and usability.

Meeting the challenges of growing invoice volumes

For many businesses, handling large volumes of payables efficiently is a constant challenge. As they grow, this becomes an even bigger issue, putting a strain on cash flow. One customer has shared how Stampli has made it easier to stay on top of their payables:

"We can process and track everything accurately and efficiently, and we never miss a bill or duplicate an invoice. Our industry is known for its high volume, but with Stampli, we keep everything organized. Stampli has helped our organization stay on top of our payables."

Adapting to complex workflows

Stampli's AI-powered platform doesn't just streamline routine tasks-it adapts to the unique needs of businesses with complex approval processes. One company had struggled to find a solution that could accommodate their specific workflow until they found Stampli:

"We have a very unique approval flow, which Stampli has been able to accommodate while other vendors were not. Its flexibility allows us to create the best workflow for our company, without needing workarounds."

Stampli's ability to adapt comes from its years of experience with AI and a deep understanding of invoice processing. With nearly a decade of data, Stampli's AI, led by Billy the BotTM, learns and improves continuously, helping finance teams reduce manual intervention and tailor processes to their needs.

AI-powered automation saves time and labor

Stampli's AI has become an essential part of helping teams streamline their processes and reduce manual work. One customer described how the platform's automation transformed their daily operations:

"Billy is like an added member of our team. We used to code invoices manually-picking vendor info, GL codes, invoice dates. But now, Billy handles all that. It's saved us so much time."

As the customer indicated, Stampli scales with their growth, allowing them to process more invoices without needing extra staff.

"Stampli's flexibility and AI have allowed us to focus on strategic tasks rather than getting bogged down in the daily grind. We can process far more invoices each day, and even with our growth, we haven't had to increase our AP headcount."

G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe.

Stampli

Stampli

is the only finance operations platform centered on accounts payable. Built by AP experts for efficiency across the entire invoice lifecycle - from receipt to approval to payment - Stampli creates breakthrough productivity for AP and finance teams by centralizing all invoice-related communication, documentation and workflows into a single view for each invoice, and by automating all manual activities using Billy the BotTM, the industry's only proven AI. Billy the Bot has saved millions of hours of labor for Stampli's 1,600 customers as it processes $85B+ invoices every year. Stampli implements within weeks, not months, and is easy to learn for any stakeholder involved in the invoice lifecycle.

