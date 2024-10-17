(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The Global

Massage Equipment Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 20.86 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

11.5%

during the forecast period. Use of massage equipment to alleviate pain and stress

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

introduction of portable massage equipment . However,

shift to traditional massage therapies

poses a challeng - Key market players include Beurer GmbH, Bodyfriend Inc., Casada International GmbH, Conair Corp., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Fujita Massage Chair, Homedics USA, Human Touch LLC, JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Luraco Technologies, OMRON Corp., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Prospera Corp., Relaxonchair, RoboTouch, Thumper Massager Inc., Wahl Clipper Corp., WelbuTech Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Inc.







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Massage chairs and sofas, Back massagers, Handheld massagers, Neck and shoulder massagers, and Others), End-user (Commercial and Residential), Type (Electric massage equipment and Non-electric massage equipment), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Beurer GmbH, Bodyfriend Inc., Casada International GmbH, Conair Corp., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Fujita Massage Chair, Homedics USA, Human Touch LLC, JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Luraco Technologies, OMRON Corp., OSIM International Pte. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Prospera Corp., Relaxonchair, RoboTouch, Thumper Massager Inc., Wahl Clipper Corp., WelbuTech Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Inc

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Portable massage equipment, also known as handheld massage equipment, has gained popularity among various customer segments due to its convenience and effectiveness. These devices provide relief from muscle pain by transmitting the correct pressure and vibrations to the body. Handheld massage equipment is compact and can be easily carried during travel, making it a preferred choice for those seeking instant pain relief on the go. Companies like Panasonic offer advanced models such as the EV2510K Handheld Massager, which delivers three types of vibration massages using a 360-degree swivel cord. Additionally, Panasonic's Pocket Refresh (EW-NA23) is a portable, full-body massager that is smartphone-sized, providing low-frequency electric therapy. The growing trend of portable massage equipment is expected to fuel the expansion of the global massage equipment market in the forecast period.



The massage equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to changing lifestyles and increasing focus on wellbeing. Specialty stores are thriving, offering a range of equipment for physical activities, stress reduction, and anxiety relief. Body massage tools, such as handheld devices, rollers, flat tables, foot massagers, and heated stones, cater to various therapeutic needs. Hospitals and thematic clinics also use massage equipment for muscle tension, blood circulation, and stress reduction. Ecommerce platforms are driving online sales of massage equipment, providing product descriptions, customer reviews, and customizable massage options. Lightweight, portable designs are popular for workout recovery and insomnia relief. Bluetooth connectivity, heat therapy, and deep tissue massage are trends in high demand. Overall, massage equipment is essential for muscle relaxation, stress reduction, and promoting wellness.



Market

Challenges



Traditional massage therapy is a proven method for reducing stress, improving blood circulation, eliminating chronic stiffness and back pain, detoxifying the body, enhancing muscle flexibility, and promoting better sleep and immunity. This practice involves the manipulation of muscles and soft tissues using various techniques and tools, including hands, fingers, forearms, elbows, and feet. While some massage therapists use essential oils for added health benefits, such as reducing anxiety, depression, insomnia, nausea, and pain, the benefits of traditional massage practices may limit the growth of the global massage equipment market during the forecast period. The Massage Equipment Market encompasses a range of devices and machines designed to provide Massage for comfort and health benefits at home. This market includes both Electrical and Nonelectrical equipment, such as Electric Massagers and manual Massage tools. The Electrical segment includes various types of Massagers like Electricity-powered devices that offer different Frequencies for specific needs, providing a relaxing sensation for Muscular tension, Inflammation, Swelling, and Pain. Biological components like Mitochondria play a crucial role in Recovery. Sedentary Lifestyles and Physical Ailments like Back pain, Arthritis, Spondylitis, Severe headaches, Migraines, and Brain disorders are common reasons for the growing demand. The Online Health Sector plays a significant role in increasing Consumer Awareness. Cost and Lack of Awareness are key Challenges. Equipment includes Body Massagers, Shoulder Massagers, Head Massagers, and Aromatherapy Massagers for Neck & Face. Devices like Cold Shoulder Massagers cater to specific needs. Practices like Pain Relief and Therapy are essential for overall Health.

Segment Overview



This massage equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Massage chairs and sofas

1.2 Back massagers

1.3 Handheld massagers

1.4 Neck and shoulder massagers 1.5 Others



2.1 Commercial 2.2 Residential



3.1 Electric massage equipment 3.2 Non-electric massage equipment



4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 APAC

4.4 South America 4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Massage chairs and sofas-

The massage equipment market, specifically the massage chairs and sofas segment, is experiencing significant growth due to technological innovations from leading vendors and increasing consumer spending on health and wellness products. This segment has seen a rapid rise in demand from both developed and developing countries, including South Korea, India, and China, where disposable income has led to a shift toward smart massage chairs. In South Korea, the high number of working hours and increase in massage parlors and centers have fueled demand. Commercial segments, such as airports, spas, salons, hotels, restaurants, and cruise lines, also show a high demand for massage chairs and sofas. Residential users, requiring frequent or periodic massage therapies, invest in advanced massage chairs and sofas with specific massage programs, such as zone therapy or 3D massage therapy. Companies like Panasonic offer luxury massage chairs , such as the MA73 and MAJ7, with advanced features like Real Pro 3D Ultra Prestige engines and acupressure massage. These features cater to the therapy requirements of residential end-users, driving the growth of the massage chairs and sofas segment.

Market Research Overview

The Massage Equipment Market encompasses a range of tools and devices designed to alleviate muscle tension, improve blood circulation, and promote overall wellbeing. This market caters to various sectors including hospitals, thematic clinics, and ecommerce platforms. Equipment offerings include handheld tools like rollers, handheld massagers, and heated stones for hot stone therapy. More advanced options include massage chairs, flat tables, foot massagers, and cylindrical massage machines. These devices offer features such as Bluetooth connectivity, customizable massage programs, and smart capabilities. The market also includes electric massage machines and nonelectrical devices like massage balls. These tools are used for various massage therapies including Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone, reflexology, professional, medical-grade, and more. The market caters to both residential and commercial sectors, including spas, health clubs, physiotherapy centers, and wellness centers. These devices offer stress reduction, muscle relaxation, and pain relief for individuals with chronic conditions, postoperative recovery needs, and those seeking stress management. Hygienic design, user reviews, and product descriptions are crucial factors in the purchasing decision for these devices. Additionally, the market offers various heating and frequency options for optimal muscle recovery and inflammation reduction. The biological components of the body, such as mitochondria and genes, play a role in the therapeutic needs met by these massage equipment.

