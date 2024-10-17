TANAKA To Provide Medals Representing The Event Concept With A Design Of Gently Curved Circular Expansion For The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2024

TOKYO, Oct 18, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) will provide and donate gold, silver, and bronze medals to the top three finishers in the half marathon (elite athletes) and elite para-athletes (wheelchair and visual impairment) award categories at the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2024. The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2024 is organized by the Tokyo Marathon Foundation and will be held on October 20, 2024.

*If the top three finishers above have a guide runner, a medal will also be provided to the guide runner.

Medals Using Gently Expanding Curves to Represent the Event's Concept

The medals were designed based on the concept of the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon: "We want to expand the opportunity for everyone to run, including those who have never run before, and create an event in which anyone can participate." The front of the medal features the event title, Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2024, written in English, and incorporates the event logo, which uses a motif of gently curved circles expanding outward. This logo represents the Earth's continuous rotation, honoring the dedication of the runners who have trained tirelessly for 365 days leading up to the event. Additionally, the design of the Earth is reduced to about half the size of the medal to symbolize the half marathon.

On the back of the medal, Tokyo Legacy Half 2024 is inscribed in braille, along with the TANAKA Precious Metals logo, and the word "FINISHER" and the event date. The ribbon is designed with the event logo, which resembles a tapestry of interwoven lines representing each runner, volunteer, and spectator.

About the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2024

The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2024 is a public participation half marathon (21.0975 km) that is half the distance of the Tokyo Marathon (42.195 km). It was born from the desire to create a half marathon that would give the extraordinary experience of running to everyone. This year, the event's tagline is "If it's a half marathon, I can barely make it, Maybe." aiming to offer a race where a wide variety of runners can enjoy the streets of Tokyo at their own pace.

(Official website of the event: )

Since the inaugural event in 2022, TANAKA Precious Metals has been producing the medals awarded at the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon, and this will be their third time providing them. In addition to the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon, the company has also produced winner's medals for the Tokyo Marathon, supported the promotion of para-sports as an official partner of the Japanese Para-Sports Association (JPSA), and manufactured and sold the official commemorative medals for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. TANAKA Precious Metals will continue to produce medals made of precious metals and support the promotion of sports with the aim of contributing to the realization of a prosperous society.

Overview of the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2024 Medals







Weight, size and material



Gold Medal: approx. 55g; approx. 55mm in diameter and approx. 2.3mm thick; pure silver with gold plating

Silver Medal: approx. 55g; approx. 55mm in diameter and approx. 2.3mm thick; pure silver Bronze Medal: approx. 45g; approx. 55mm in diameter and approx. 2.3mm thick; pure copper





Race Information of the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2024