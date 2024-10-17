Life Time Announces Prize Purses For The 2025 Editions Of UNBOUND Gravel 200, Leadville Trail 100 MTB And Big Sugar Gravel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 2025 Grand Prix prize purse and scoring system unveiled for new best-five-of-six format

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last week's 2025 race lineup announcement, Life Time, (NYSE:

LTH ), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand and athletic event producer, has unveiled a record prize purse encompassing the Life Time Grand Prix plus three new total awards for individual races.

Expanded prize purse

The total prize money on offer across the events included in the 2025 series will total $380,000. The prize purse will be allocated as follows:



$200,000 will be dedicated to the fourth edition of the Life Time Grand Prix, the premier professional off-road cycling series in the United States, drawing athletes and fans from across the globe. It will be split equally between the top 10 male and top 10 female athletes who make up the overall standings at the end of the series.

$180,000 will be awarded at the six standalone events throughout the season, with each race offering $30,000. The purse will be allocated to the top-five male and female finishers in each event, regardless of whether they are competing in the Life Time Grand Prix.





Friday, April 11th:

Life Time Sea Otter Classic Gravel presented by Continental



Saturday, May 31st:

Life Time UNBOUND Gravel 200



Saturday, August 9th:

Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik



Saturday, September 13th:

Life Time Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival



Sunday, October 12th:

Life Time Little Sugar MTB Saturday, October 18th:

Life Time Big Sugar Gravel

2025 will mark the first time the UNBOUND Gravel 200, Leadville Trail 100 MTB and Big Sugar Gravel have ever awarded prize money. Sea Otter Classic, Chequamegon MTB and Little Sugar MTB, which have previously awarded prize purses, will see their awards adjusted to $30,000.

Best five of six scoring

The point system for the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix will remain the same as the 2024 series – although scaled to the new field size. After the fourth event of the series, each athletes' lowest individual race score will be dropped, with their best five of six scores now counting towards the final standings.

Following the Life Time UNBOUND Gravel 200, the leaderboard will be updated to remove any athletes who drop from the series and to include selected wild card athletes' results for the Life Time Sea Otter Classic Gravel presented by Continental and Life Time UNBOUND Gravel 200.

Kimo Seymour, Life Time President Media & Events, said:

"We are excited to further elevate the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix with these updates. While continuing to devote a significant prize allocation to the series itself, we felt the time was right to offer additional prize money at each of the six races comprising the series. This will enable us to attract a competitive, global field of top athletes and to further grow the sport domestically."

For more information or to apply to the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix, visit .

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of approximately 42,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

