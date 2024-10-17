Arms Manufacturer Raytheon Fined Almost $ 1 Billion In The United States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Raytheon, which is the "daughter" of the largest contractor of the US Department of Defense, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), will pay more than $ 950 million in fines in a fraud and corruption case, Azernews reports.

The US authorities accused Raytheon of overcharging for government contracts, billing the US Department of Defense with double bills and illegally exporting weapons abroad.

It is noted that the company violated the provisions of the Law on Combating Abroad (FCPA), the Law on Arms Export Control (AECA), as well as the Rules of the International Arms Trade (ITAR). In particular, the company participated in bribing an official in Qatar and conspiring to export weapons abroad and provided false information to the US Department of Defense during two transactions. The first of them concerned the supply of Patriot air defense systems, the second - the support of the radar station.

We are talking about numerous contracts concluded between 2009 and 2020. At a court hearing in New York, RTX representatives pleaded not guilty to two of the three charges.