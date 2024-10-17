Arms Manufacturer Raytheon Fined Almost $ 1 Billion In The United States
10/17/2024 12:03:28 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Raytheon, which is the "daughter" of the largest contractor of
the US Department of Defense, Raytheon Technologies Corporation
(RTX), will pay more than $ 950 million in fines in a fraud and
corruption case, Azernews reports.
The US authorities accused Raytheon of overcharging for
government contracts, billing the US Department of Defense with
double bills and illegally exporting weapons abroad.
It is noted that the company violated the provisions of the Law
on Combating corruption Abroad (FCPA), the Law on Arms Export
Control (AECA), as well as the Rules of the International Arms
Trade (ITAR). In particular, the company participated in bribing an
official in Qatar and conspiring to export weapons abroad and
provided false information to the US Department of Defense during
two transactions. The first of them concerned the supply of Patriot
air defense systems, the second - the support of the radar
station.
We are talking about numerous contracts concluded between 2009
and 2020. At a court hearing in New York, RTX representatives
pleaded not guilty to two of the three charges.
